Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

