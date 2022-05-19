Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $43.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.