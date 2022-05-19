Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

Shares of CSCO traded down $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 4,182,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,019,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

