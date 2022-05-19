Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40 billion-$12.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.