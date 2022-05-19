Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.40-13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 4,341,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.