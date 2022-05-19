Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Outperform by KGI Securities

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.