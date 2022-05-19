Citigroup Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $170.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.62.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.06 on Thursday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,588 shares of company stock valued at $74,297,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.