Citigroup Trims Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Target Price to $37.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 130.96% from the company’s current price.

MRUS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

MRUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 2,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Merus has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

