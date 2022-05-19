Citigroup Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $265.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $295.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.
ODFL opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $234.81 and a 52 week high of $373.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
