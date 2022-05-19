Citigroup Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $265.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $295.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

ODFL opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $234.81 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

