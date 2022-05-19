City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

