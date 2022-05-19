Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $133.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.90 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.