Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) will post sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the lowest is $31.70 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $133.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $147.90 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.