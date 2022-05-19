Clarus Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.
KNT stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 52.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.
About K92 Mining (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
