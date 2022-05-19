Clarus Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital increased their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.29.

KNT stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 52.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

