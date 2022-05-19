Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.98).
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49.
Shares of CRXT stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $31.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
