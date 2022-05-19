Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to report $5.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

