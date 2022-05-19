Clipper Realty Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a report released on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.37%.
Clipper Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
