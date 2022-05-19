CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson acquired 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

