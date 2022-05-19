CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 135,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,436. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3072 dividend. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. CNH Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

