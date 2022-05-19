Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Increases Dividend to €0.71 Per Share

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.74) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 31.50 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,686 ($20.78). 617,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,618. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,627.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,140.40. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($34.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.98) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($22.18) per share, for a total transaction of £3,921.82 ($4,834.59). Insiders acquired 2,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,726 over the last 90 days.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

