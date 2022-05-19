Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $423,112.80 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,327. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

