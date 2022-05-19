Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.