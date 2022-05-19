Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
