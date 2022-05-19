Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

COLL opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

