Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI opened at $109.78 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $104.35 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.