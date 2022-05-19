Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15 on July 14th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of CIGI opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $104.35 and a 52-week high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

