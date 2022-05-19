Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $104.35 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIGI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.