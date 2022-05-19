Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.193 per share on Thursday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.59, for a total transaction of C$73,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,954.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

