Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCOGet Rating) will announce $235.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 180.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $953.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

