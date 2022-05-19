Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Shares of CMA opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

