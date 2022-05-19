Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

