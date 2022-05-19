Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $248.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.37 million to $252.14 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $257.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $996.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $991.82 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after buying an additional 245,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 295,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $214.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.26.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

