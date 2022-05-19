Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €8.20 ($8.54) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €8.60 ($8.96) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.42) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €7.02 ($7.31) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.02. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.91).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.