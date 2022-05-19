Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) received a €8.60 ($8.96) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.13) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.33) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.02 ($7.31) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a one year high of €9.51 ($9.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

