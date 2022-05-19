Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €8.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 28,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,526. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

