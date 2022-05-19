Comparing Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) and Its Peers

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -26.65% -19.99% -14.77% Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 2,300.79% -2.90% 170.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 73 269 379 10 2.45

Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 67.03%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million -$41.53 million -7.55 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 47.98

Enthusiast Gaming’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming rivals beat Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

