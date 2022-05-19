Comparing Esports Technologies (EBET) and Its Competitors

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Esports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.17 Esports Technologies Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 48.41

Esports Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Technologies. Esports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esports Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esports Technologies Competitors 73 269 379 10 2.45

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 522.84%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 61.37%. Given Esports Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -117.26% -110.89% -68.06% Esports Technologies Competitors 2,300.79% -2.90% 170.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Esports Technologies rivals beat Esports Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

