Comparing Esports Technologies (EBET) and Its Competitors

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Esports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Esports Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Esports Technologies
|$170,000.00
|-$15.20 million
|-1.17
|Esports Technologies Competitors
|$914.79 million
|-$75.39 million
|48.41
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Esports Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Esports Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Esports Technologies Competitors
|73
|269
|379
|10
|2.45
Esports Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 522.84%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 61.37%. Given Esports Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Esports Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Esports Technologies
|-117.26%
|-110.89%
|-68.06%
|Esports Technologies Competitors
|2,300.79%
|-2.90%
|170.37%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
10.5% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Esports Technologies rivals beat Esports Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)
Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
