Comparing Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energous and Planet Labs PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $760,000.00 99.43 -$41.43 million ($0.60) -1.65 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 10.35 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Energous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energous and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Energous currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.75%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 104.64%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -4,843.41% -98.54% -88.03% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats Energous on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

