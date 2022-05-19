Comparing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.40 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -14.89 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Real Brokerage has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.11%. Rigetti Computing has a consensus price target of 16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.18%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Real Brokerage on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

