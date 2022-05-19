Compass (NYSE:COMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Compass from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

COMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,108,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. Compass has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

