Compugen Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

CGEN stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. Compugen has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

