Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $192,335.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,434 shares of company stock valued at $376,504. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

