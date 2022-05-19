Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

