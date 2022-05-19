Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.17. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 53,303 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72.
Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
