ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

COP opened at $104.48 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $108.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

