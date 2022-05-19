Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 47.78 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is 55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is 57.74.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The firm had revenue of 89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $294,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

