ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 1,215,865 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $1,872,432.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,368 shares in the company, valued at $805,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $145,184.32.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,484,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ContextLogic by 671.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,290,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

