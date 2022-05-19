ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 95,516 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,432.10.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08.

WISH stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

