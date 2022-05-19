ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

