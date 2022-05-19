Contrasting Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.98% 13.53% 1.09% Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19%

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.13 $24.04 million $4.34 8.57 Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.12 $1.30 billion $1.17 11.27

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evans Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntington Bancshares 1 5 3 1 2.40

Huntington Bancshares has a consensus price target of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Evans Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.