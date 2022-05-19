Contrasting QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -16.54% -15.14% CBAK Energy Technology 116.74% 1.24% 0.68%

This table compares QuantumScape and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.62) -20.37 CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 1.86 $61.49 million $0.70 1.58

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 5 0 0 2.00 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 84.75%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Risk & Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 7.9, meaning that its share price is 690% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CBAK Energy Technology (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

