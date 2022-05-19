ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Credit Suisse Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 256 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

