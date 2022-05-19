Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Copart stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92. Copart has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

