Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Gary Charles Robb Sells 6,127 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75.

On Thursday, March 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,337. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 140,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.